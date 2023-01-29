Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,216 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,216 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $233.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

