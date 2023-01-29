Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 158 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Abiomed by 6,034.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,460 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 7.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.06 and its 200 day moving average is $317.28. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

