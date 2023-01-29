Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 267,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,242,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,938. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy Stock Up 4.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -918.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

