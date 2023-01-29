Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,297 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $102.99 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $104.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

