Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,426 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Unity Software by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

