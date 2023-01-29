Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 22,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

