Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 501 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

