Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,808 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance
CGW stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $54.56.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
