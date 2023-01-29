Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 787 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 24.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth about $480,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in SLM by 7.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 715,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SLM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,321,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

