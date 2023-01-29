Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $560,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,522,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 149,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPME stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $95.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79.

