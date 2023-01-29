Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,290 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

