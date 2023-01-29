Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kirby were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 4.7% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading

