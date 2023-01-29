Klaus M. Zeitler Sells 126,800 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$315,998.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,191.47.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

WRN stock opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.41 million and a P/E ratio of -84.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.56 and a 52 week high of C$3.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

