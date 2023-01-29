KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 80,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 50,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $177.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 683,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,273,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 170,839 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 773,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Stories

