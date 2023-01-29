LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

LMAT stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

