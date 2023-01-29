Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

