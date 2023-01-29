Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

