Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 117,176 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,746.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,176 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after buying an additional 6,111,475 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,861.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after buying an additional 4,260,344 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.