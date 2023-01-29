Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 318,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $832.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -1.92.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 660.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

