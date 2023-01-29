M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 47.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

