M. Kraus & Co Has $18.23 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,271 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,868,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

