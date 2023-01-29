M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,763.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

