Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average is $249.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

