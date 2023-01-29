Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

