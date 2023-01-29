Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,273.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,520 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,393,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 444,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,174,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 130,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
