Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,273.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,520 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,393,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 444,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,174,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 130,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

