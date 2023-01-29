ML & R Wealth Management LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

