Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

