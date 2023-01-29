Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 2,685.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

Monro stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at $381,706.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

