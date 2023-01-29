Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Up 0.9%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.39. 22,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

