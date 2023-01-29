Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 95.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,957.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MYE opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 25.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

