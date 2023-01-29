Northland Securities Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

