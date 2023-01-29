Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,237,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,756,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $1,821,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $2,017,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
