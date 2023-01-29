Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Shares Up 0.7%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13). 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.13 ($0.13).

Ocean Outdoor Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £5.50 million and a PE ratio of -14.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.77.

Ocean Outdoor Company Profile

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

