Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 8,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after purchasing an additional 108,602 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

