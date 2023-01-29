Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orange by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orange by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Orange by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

