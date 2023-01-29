Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,082 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.00 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $644.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.13% and a negative net margin of 224.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,233 shares of company stock worth $258,768. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.