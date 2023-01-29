Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marcus were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $953,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 20.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marcus Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

MCS opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.18 million, a P/E ratio of 372.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.