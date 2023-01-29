Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $125,000 Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $29.60 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.