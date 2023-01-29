Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 10,790 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $238,426. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82 and a beta of 1.43. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

