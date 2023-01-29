Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 6,894 ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the second quarter valued at $724,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Price Performance

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ZimVie Profile

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

