Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 6,894 ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the second quarter valued at $724,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $50.40.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
