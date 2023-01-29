Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after buying an additional 692,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 82,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 58,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 373,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.88. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.84 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $49,759.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

