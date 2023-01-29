Orion Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

