PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $26.99 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

