Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,891 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $1,044,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.92 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $86,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at $693,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,225 shares of company stock worth $581,241. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.