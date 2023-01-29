Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 1.5%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.50). Approximately 822,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 457,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).

Phoenix Copper Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £49.54 million and a PE ratio of -57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.26.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

