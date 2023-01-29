Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,541,473 shares of company stock valued at $62,414,710. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.05 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

