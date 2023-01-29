Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.89 ($0.04). Approximately 14,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 937,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Pires Investments Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.24.

About Pires Investments

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

