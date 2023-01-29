Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 12.4% Higher

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 20,459,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 8,414,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Powerbridge Technologies Trading Up 12.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Institutional Trading of Powerbridge Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

