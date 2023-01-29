Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,026.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

