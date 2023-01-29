Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 17.4%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating) shares fell 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 12,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Prosper Gold Stock Down 17.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

